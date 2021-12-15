BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSRTF. Canaccord Genuity raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.