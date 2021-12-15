Burberry Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1458 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

