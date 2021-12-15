BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Critical Review

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BurgerFi International and Arcos Dorados’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.19 $5.96 million N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.54 -$149.45 million $0.11 46.10

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcos Dorados.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arcos Dorados 0 3 1 0 2.25

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.72%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus price target of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 38.51%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% Arcos Dorados 0.95% 13.28% 1.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Arcos Dorados on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

