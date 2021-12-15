C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 3.6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 27,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,514,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -23.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,309 shares of company stock valued at $31,873,065 in the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

