Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 346.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.39. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

