CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $301.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CACI International stock opened at $266.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in CACI International by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

