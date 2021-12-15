Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $432.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $436.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

