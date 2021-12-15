Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,480 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MITAU. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $14,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $14,672,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $12,802,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $6,517,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $4,607,000.

OTCMKTS:MITAU opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

