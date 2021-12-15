Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 18,273 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of ACM Research worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

