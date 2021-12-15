Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 5.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

