Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

