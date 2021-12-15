Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 211.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 588,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,220,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,008 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.76, for a total value of $435,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,008 shares of company stock worth $12,397,109. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.61.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

