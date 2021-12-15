Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLLXF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 1,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,476. Callinex Mines has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

