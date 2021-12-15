Callisto Network (CLO) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $72,709.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.69 or 0.08233214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00073615 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

