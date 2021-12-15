Camden Property Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,645 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,603% compared to the average daily volume of 214 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $177.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.77, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,560. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.