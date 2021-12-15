Cameco (TSE:CCO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.15

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.15 and traded as high as C$27.65. Cameco shares last traded at C$27.25, with a volume of 1,890,062 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.44.

The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.15.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

