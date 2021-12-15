Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.73. 2,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,025. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $108.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

