Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 118 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.03. 32,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average is $223.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

