Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,048. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

