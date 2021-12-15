Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

