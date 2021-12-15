Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

