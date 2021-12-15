Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.30. 393,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,099,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.