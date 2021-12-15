Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.30. 393,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,099,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

