Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 54,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,761,831 shares.The stock last traded at $16.76 and had previously closed at $17.73.

Several research firms have commented on CUK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

