Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

