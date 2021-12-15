Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

