Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.25. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 226,073 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 13.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 5,577.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.