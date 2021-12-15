Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 7.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.16 and last traded at $43.22. 14,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,683,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVA. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 80.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 368.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 443.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

