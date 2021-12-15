Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Boosted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

