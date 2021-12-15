CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Acquires $22,509.00 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,509.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 94,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

