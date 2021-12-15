Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLLS. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.
NASDAQ CLLS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
