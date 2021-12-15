Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLLS. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

