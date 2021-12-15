Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.16. Celularity shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CELU. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celularity Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the third quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

