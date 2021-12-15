Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.52. 27,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,968,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 6.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

