CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.12

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 151848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

