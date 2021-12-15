Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Central Securities stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 121,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,297. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Central Securities by 15.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Securities by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

