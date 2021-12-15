Cerity Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 38.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.