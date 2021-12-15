Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNL opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

