Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cerner in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.55.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $77.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

