Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

CHMG stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chemung Financial stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Chemung Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

