Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.27.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $61.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

