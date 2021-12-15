Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 89,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

