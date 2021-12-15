Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.05. 68,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,045. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

