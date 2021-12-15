Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $45,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.71.

FICO stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.45. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,591. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

