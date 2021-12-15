Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 122,502 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 4.26% of Albireo Pharma worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALBO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.42. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

