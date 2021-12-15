Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 200 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in 3M by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.70. 4,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.08. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

