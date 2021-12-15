Chicago Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $385.92. The company had a trading volume of 502,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,537,855. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

