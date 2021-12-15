Chicago Capital LLC Sells 67,698 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,851 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 67,698 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,462 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,067 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 7.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,595 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2,954.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 494,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 478,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 13,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,525. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

