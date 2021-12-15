Chicago Capital LLC Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 3.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $82,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $14,355,977. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.50. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,623. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $583.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

