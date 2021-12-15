China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China's life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China's largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China's largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China."

LFC opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 20.27. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 94.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 47.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 19.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 180,520 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

