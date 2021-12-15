China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Update

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 264.9% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNCT remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. China Teletech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc is an investment holding company. It does not have any business operations. The company explores opportunities to acquire business in both China and the rest of the world. China Teletech Holding was founded on March 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

