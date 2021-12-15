Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.04

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $14.50. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 300 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

